CHICAGO — It didn’t take long for the entire National Football League community to send their support to a Bills’ safety who was critically injured during a game on Monday night against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

That included the Chicago Bears, shortly after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.

As athletic trainers and emergency personnel began to tend to the 24-year-old player, members of the team began to send their best wishes to Hamlin.

As of early Tuesday morning, he remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is sedated while undergoing treatment, per a news release from the Bills.

After Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, the game between the Bills and the Bengals was suspended.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland & the @BuffaloBills,” is what the team wrote on their account on Twitter on Monday evening.

Many players have sent their best wishes to Hamlin on Twitter as well.

Quarterback Justin Fields -” Prayers up..”

Running back Khalil Herbert – “Prayers up for D Ham !”

Safety Eddie Jackson – “I pray to god he ok man”

Running back Darrynton Evans – “That’s Scary man… Prayers up for bruh”

Offensive lineman Larry Borom – “prayers up man”

Fullback Khari Blasingame – “Prayers up for Hamlin”

Safety Jaquan Brisker – “Prayers up for 3”

Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair – “Prayers for Damar Hamlin!!!”

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. – “Prayers Up for Hamlin!”

A sixth round pick of the Bills out of Pittsburgh in 2021, Hamlin is finishing his second season in the NFL. After playing in 14 games as a reserve in his rookie season in Buffalo, the safety has started 13 of the 15 contests he’s participated in during the 2022 campaign.

Hamlin has 91 tackles, six for loss, along with three passes defended and a forced fumble. Against the Bears on Christmas Eve, the safety had six tackles, including two for loss, in a 35-13 Bills’ victory at Soldier Field.