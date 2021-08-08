Chicago officer shot and killed in West Englewood; Second officer critically wounded

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting Saturday on the city’s Southwest Side. A second officer was injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Three people are in custody.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Street in the West Englewood neighborhood just around 9 p.m.

Officers had stopped a vehicle with three occupants inside, two men and one woman. According to police, the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange in gunfire.

The officers were struck by gunfire at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital where one, a 29-year-old female officer, died from her injuries.

Sunday Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other police officials held a news conference. The name of the officers were not released as requested by the families.

The female officer was assigned to the police department’s community. She is the first life of duty death for the department in nearly three years. She is the fifth female CPD officer to be killed while on-duty.

Lightfoot declared Sunday a “day of mourning” in Chicago.

One of the two men taken into custody was struck by gunfire and was initially transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

Brown, citing preliminary information, said it is believed a male passenger was the person who fired shots at police.

Brown said much of the incident was caught on body camera and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will determine the release of the footage.

Brown also said 38 officers have been shot or shot at so far this year. 11 of those officers have been struck by gunfire.

The shooting remains under investigation.