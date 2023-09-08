ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) – A nine-year-old child has been hit and killed by a train in Royal, the Champaign County Sheriff confirmed.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the child was hit at approximately 7:43 a.m. on Friday. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.

The circumstances regarding the deadly accident are under investigation, but Lieutenant Curt Apperson said the Sheriff’s Office determined the child was on their way to school when they were hit.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.