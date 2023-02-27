Attached video: Chipotle hiring for “burrito season”

(WJW) – Chipotle is now taking pointers from TikTok as it plans to launch the new fajita quesadilla next month, after previously telling their stores to let customers order the “hack.”

The “hack,” according to numerous TikTok users, instructed Chipotle customers to try ordering a steak quesadilla with added toppings, namely the chain’s fajita-style sauteed veggies, extra cheese and sides of sour cream and vinaigrette, for dipping. Fans claim it tastes like a Philadelphia-style cheesesteak, which makes sense, seeing as the items share many of the same ingredients.

“OK, you guys need to go try this right now,” one TikTok user told her followers in late December. “Run to Chipotle and go get this. It is so bomb.”

Keith Lee, another popular food reviewer who boasts nearly 9 million followers, rated the “hack” a 9.8 out of 10 with the vinaigrette, but a rare 10 out of 10 when mixing the sour cream and vinaigrette together — echoing the sentiments of a TikTok user named Alexis Frost, who is credited with sharing the idea online back in December.

The problem, as Nexstar previously reported, was that many customers claimed their local restaurant would not allow them to augment their quesadilla orders (which are usually only via digital orders) with veggies.

Alleged employees of Chipotle also responded on Reddit, claiming they were told the quesadillas couldn’t be cooked correctly with the added veggies, or that their management had threatened repercussions against workers who attempted to fulfill such orders.

When asked to clarify, a representative for Chipotle initially suggested the reason for prohibiting the “hack” may have had something to do with reducing prep time at the restaurants. But, in January, the chain apparently caved to demand and decided to add the TikTok twist to its official menu in March.

Starting Thursday, Chipotle customers will be able to get the quesadilla with their choice of protein and fajita veggies. The quesadillas are a digital exclusive and will be available to customers who order online or on the Chipotle app.

“TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it’s proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

Lee and Frost will also have limited-edition menu items available online that will feature the exact orders that they have given “10s” during their TikTok reviews.

Lee’s order is called the “Keithadilla” and is a fajita quesadilla with steak. It comes with roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and Chipotle homey vinaigrette on the side. Frost’s order is called the “Fajita Quesadilla Hack” and is also a fajita quesadilla with steak. Frost’s order comes with roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa and sour cream on the side.

Additionally, Chipotle will offer the honey vinaigrette dressing as one of the three side options for all quesadillas. Fans will be able to add fresh fajita veggies to any quesadilla on the Chipotle app and online, according to a release from the company.