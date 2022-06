Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,695 which is 494% higher than the state average of $259,879.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Clarendon Hills

– Typical home value: $551,741

– 1-year price change: +7.8%

– 5-year price change: +13.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#29. La Grange

– Typical home value: $560,991

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +15.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#28. Lincolnshire

– Typical home value: $581,197

– 1-year price change: +15.9%

– 5-year price change: +16.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#27. Hawthorn Woods

– Typical home value: $594,113

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +16.7%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#26. Glenview

– Typical home value: $598,436

– 1-year price change: +10.2%

– 5-year price change: +12.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois

#25. Northbrook

– Typical home value: $611,966

– 1-year price change: +11.1%

– 5-year price change: +11.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#24. Deer Park

– Typical home value: $618,944

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +18.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#23. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $629,173

– 1-year price change: +17.6%

– 5-year price change: +20.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#22. Wayne

– Typical home value: $649,660

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +25.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#21. Western Springs

– Typical home value: $661,143

– 1-year price change: +8.2%

– 5-year price change: +13.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Illinois

#20. Inverness

– Typical home value: $665,018

– 1-year price change: +10.2%

– 5-year price change: +7.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#19. Kildeer

– Typical home value: $699,212

– 1-year price change: +16.6%

– 5-year price change: +13.2%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#18. North Barrington

– Typical home value: $706,917

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +13.7%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#17. River Forest

– Typical home value: $711,499

– 1-year price change: +9.4%

– 5-year price change: +12.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#16. Burr Ridge

– Typical home value: $715,090

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +9.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Illinois is the #4 state with the most COVID-19 worker safety violations

#15. Mettawa

– Typical home value: $721,758

– 1-year price change: +17.3%

– 5-year price change: +17.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#14. Long Grove

– Typical home value: $731,451

– 1-year price change: +16.8%

– 5-year price change: +14.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#13. Oak Brook

– Typical home value: $737,684

– 1-year price change: +8.4%

– 5-year price change: +12.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#12. Riverwoods

– Typical home value: $764,196

– 1-year price change: +16.8%

– 5-year price change: +11.5%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#11. Northfield

– Typical home value: $781,641

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +13.0%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Recipes from Illinois

#10. Wilmette

– Typical home value: $840,150

– 1-year price change: +10.2%

– 5-year price change: +13.3%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#9. Barrington Hills

– Typical home value: $840,917

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +9.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#8. South Barrington

– Typical home value: $912,159

– 1-year price change: +11.4%

– 5-year price change: +12.7%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#7. Lake Forest

– Typical home value: $929,444

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +12.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#6. Bannockburn

– Typical home value: $944,986

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +11.9%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Illinois

#5. Golf

– Typical home value: $962,147

– 1-year price change: +19.6%

– 5-year price change: +14.6%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#4. Hinsdale

– Typical home value: $991,235

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: +2.4%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#3. Glencoe

– Typical home value: $1,313,400

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +19.8%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#2. Winnetka

– Typical home value: $1,418,184

– 1-year price change: +8.6%

– 5-year price change: +12.1%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

#1. Kenilworth

– Typical home value: $1,543,695

– 1-year price change: +10.0%

– 5-year price change: +13.0%

– Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Illinois