CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMBD) — A bodybuilding coach was arrested on multiple counts of child exploitation Tuesday.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, 33-year-old Elliott Simon Atwell allegedly coerced at least six children to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce recordings of the conduct.

Atwell also allegedly enticed children to engage in criminal sexual activity, and possessed images of children, including children under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Court documents stated that the incidents occurred between 2013 and April 2020.

Atwell has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography.

This case is being investigated by the FBI.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.