Comcast to extend free internet service offer to new internet essential customers

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, (WMBD) — Comcast announced it will extend its offer of 60 days of free internet to new Internet Essential Customers Thursday.

Comcast’s Internet Essential Program offers affordable internet to low-income households. After the demand for internet increased for online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast decided to offer new Internet Essential Customers 60 days of complimentary service.

Comcast originally announced the offer in March, and now said they will be extending the offer through the end of the year.

President of Xfinity Consumer Services Dana Strong said Comcast has been helping families in need for 60 years.

“For almost a decade, Comcast has been helping to level the playing field for families in need so they can benefit from all the Internet has to offer. So, we’re happy to be able to extend this 60 days of free Internet service to new customers,” Strong said. “Now more than ever, connectivity has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for students, important news and information about their community and the world, telehealth applications, or to stay in touch with family and friends.”

After the free 60 days, it will cost Internet Essential Customers $9.95 a month. Customers will also have the option to purchase a low-cost internet ready computer.

You can find more information about the Internet Essentials program on their website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected