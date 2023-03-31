BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed and 28 injured at the Apollo Theater on Friday after a roof collapsed on concertgoers as a powerful storm and high winds swept through the area. The heavy metal band Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said in addition to the one person killed, five were taken to the hospital for severe injuries, eighteen with moderate injuries, and five with minor injuries.

Event coordinators said approximately 260 people were in the venue at the time of the collapse. Authorities said, by 10:15 p.m., no one was unaccounted for.

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker tweeted: “My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.”

A Twitter user posted video showing what appeared to be patrons attempting to rescue people from beneath a pile of rubble on the main floor.

A concert-goer, Gabrielle Lewellyn, told Eyewitness News she had only been inside the venue a few minutes before the storm hit and the roof collapsed. Multiple people were trapped under the rubble, she said.

The theater is located at 104. N. State Street.

A line of powerful storms swept through the Midwest with winds projected to reach up to 75 mph Friday night, downing power lines and trees throughout the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin region.

The National Weather Center’s Storm Prediction Center said the

The storm entered Belvidere around 7:45 p.m.

At 8:52 p.m., a post was made to Morbid Angel’s Facebook account, saying: “Tonight’s show is Canceled due to a Tornado that hit the Venue. We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe. We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home.”

Morbid Angel is a nationally touring death metal band that was founded in 1983, releasing albums Altars of Madness (1989), Blessed Are the Sick (1991), and Covenant (1993).

Ads for the concert said opening acts Crypta, Skeletal Remains, and Revocation were also slated to perform.

Images captured by a viewer’s drone showed significant damage to the roof of the theater.

Photo: Marcos Carlson

Photo: Marcos Carlson

Photo: Marcos Carlson

Mercyhealth issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the Belvidere event that took place earlier this evening. We are working diligently to care for patients and reunify loved ones. People looking to reunify with family members should call (608) 755-8820.”