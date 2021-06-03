Congressman Kinzinger discusses the Made in the Americas Act

FILE – In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the White House in Washington. Kinzinger is slamming as “beyond repugnant” President Donald Trump’s tweet of a conservative pastor’s comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a “civil war.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discussed the Made in the Americas Act during a conference call Thursday.

The Made in the Americas act was a bill introduced by Kinzinger and Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO). The act hopes to address the vulnerability of the supply chain that came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment and medications, he said.

The act will create a council to look for vulnerability in the U.S. supply chain, and give incentives to businesses to move to the U.S.

According to Kinzinger, the act would cover 100% of a business’s expenses to relocate to within the U.S. borders and a 30% tax credit. Companies unable to move to the U.S. but willing to relocate to countries closer to the U.S. will receive a 60% relocation credit and a 15% production credit.

“Our hope in this is that we can begin to grapple with the really huge issue, of where are our supply chain vulnerabilities,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger said the act will still need to pass the House and Senate and be signed by the president.