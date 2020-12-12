Coroner IDs 5 cyclists killed near Las Vegas as 4 men, woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four men in their 40s and 50s and a woman in her 30s were identified Friday as the five cyclists killed in a crash while riding on a highway southeast of Las Vegas.

The Clark County office of the medical examiner and coroner said the cyclists were all from Las Vegas and included 39 year-old Erin Michelle Ray, 57-year-old Michael Todd Murray, 48-year-old Aksoy Ahmet, 57-year-old Thomas Chamberlin Trauger, and 41-year-old Gerrard Suarez Nieva.

The cause of death for each was listed as blunt force injuries and ruled accidental.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said three other bicyclists were injured inthe Thursday morning crash.

About 20 bicyclists were riding on U.S. Highway 95 south of Boulder City when a box truck all allegedly hit a safety escort vehicle that was following the cyclists, according to authorities.

Officials have not released the name of the truck driver but said the driver is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who is an avid cyclist said many people in the cycling community could be having second thoughts about riding on state roads after the crash.

According to data, cyclist deaths in Clark County were down 50% year-over-year through November with three fatal incidents, before the crash on Thursday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. That is despite fatal crashes overall in the county being up 7%.

Jones said one of his friends said he was planning to sell his road bike and stick to the mountains because he was just “too concerned.”

Cyclists are not required to wear helmets while riding under the state law but officials highly recommend the use of them to potentially prevent serious or fatal injury in the event of a crash.

Officials have said the law requires cyclists to have a white headlight, a red rear reflector and reflectors on each side of a bike for night time riding. A rear tail light does not exclude a rider from also having a red rear reflector.