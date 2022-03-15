SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicated a Riverton High School teacher found dead over the weekend died of natural causes.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said there was no evidence of injury or trauma in regards to David Dressel’s death. Dressel was found dead in the high school over the weekend. Dressel had been supervising Saturday school before a volleyball tournament.

The coroner’s office is continuing to investigate Dressel’s death.

This week, students were on Spring Break. However, some still showed up for counseling on Monday. Principal Matthew Moore said the district is still planning what will take place next week–which is when students return to class.