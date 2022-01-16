Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 13 reached 845,707 COVID-19-related deaths and 63.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 37% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 12, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Ogle County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 13.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 82.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,538 (779 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (28,114 fully vaccinated) -14.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#49. Randolph County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 14.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 81.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,737 (552 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (15,828 fully vaccinated) -23.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#48. Lee County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,185 (745 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (19,572 fully vaccinated) -11.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#47. Perry County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 31.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,649 (345 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (10,198 fully vaccinated) -24.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#46. LaSalle County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,501 (2,718 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (60,467 fully vaccinated) -14.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#45. Jo Daviess County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,017 (216 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (15,928 fully vaccinated) 15.4% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#44. Effingham County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 28.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,570 (534 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (15,920 fully vaccinated) -28.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#43. Kankakee County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,441 (1,583 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (54,029 fully vaccinated) -24.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#42. Woodford County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 24.3% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,901 (731 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (20,340 fully vaccinated) -18.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#41. Livingston County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.9% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,253 (803 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (17,450 fully vaccinated) -24.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#40. Tazewell County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients) 26.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,694 (2,233 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (75,305 fully vaccinated) -12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#39. Crawford County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,302 (243 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (8,843 fully vaccinated) -27.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#38. Edgar County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,602 (275 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (7,924 fully vaccinated) -28.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#37. Vermilion County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 36.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,724 (2,064 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (33,199 fully vaccinated) -32.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#36. Fulton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,835 (630 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (18,968 fully vaccinated) -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#35. Hamilton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,060 (86 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (2,884 fully vaccinated) -45.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#34. Rock Island County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,590 (2,256 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (80,119 fully vaccinated) -13.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#33. Hancock County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 632 (112 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (8,129 fully vaccinated) -29.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#32. Williamson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,927 (1,283 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (35,382 fully vaccinated) -18.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#31. Jackson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,167 (1,230 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (28,410 fully vaccinated) -22.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#30. Clinton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,694 (1,012 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (20,570 fully vaccinated) -15.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#29. Macon County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.8% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,315 (2,408 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (53,086 fully vaccinated) -21.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#28. Adams County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,845 (1,207 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (33,501 fully vaccinated) -21.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#27. Madison County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,326 (6,116 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (154,525 fully vaccinated) -9.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#26. Winnebago County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,912 (5,402 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (156,096 fully vaccinated) -15.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#25. Cook County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,628 (83,829 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (3,510,104 fully vaccinated) 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Illinoi



#24. Peoria County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,737 (3,112 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (105,241 fully vaccinated) -9.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#23. Sangamon County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,671 (5,199 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (121,434 fully vaccinated) -4.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#22. Christian County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,334 (754 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (14,861 fully vaccinated) -29.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#21. McDonough County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,139 (338 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (13,705 fully vaccinated) -28.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#20. Whiteside County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,204 (1,216 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (30,726 fully vaccinated) -14.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#19. Kane County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,631 (8,682 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (337,279 fully vaccinated) -2.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#18. Grundy County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,391 (710 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (27,924 fully vaccinated) -15.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#17. St. Clair County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,223 (5,772 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (155,746 fully vaccinated) -7.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#16. McLean County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 3,005 (5,154 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (105,135 fully vaccinated) -5.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#15. Marion County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,766 (657 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (16,076 fully vaccinated) -33.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#14. McHenry County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 28.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,629 (5,013 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (197,121 fully vaccinated) -1.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#13. DuPage County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,743 (16,083 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (682,793 fully vaccinated) 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#12. DeKalb County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 13.5% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 26.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,674 (1,756 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (56,562 fully vaccinated) -17.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#11. Jefferson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.9% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,449 (546 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (16,667 fully vaccinated) -32.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#10. Stephenson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,654 (736 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (25,891 fully vaccinated) -10.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#9. Will County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 20.3% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,694 (11,698 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (442,977 fully vaccinated) -1.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#8. Knox County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,264 (1,125 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (27,957 fully vaccinated) -13.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#7. Lake County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,613 (11,232 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (518,693 fully vaccinated) 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#6. Logan County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 24.3% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,974 (851 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (15,014 fully vaccinated) -19.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#5. Champaign County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,723 (5,709 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.2% (130,468 fully vaccinated) -4.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#4. Coles County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (90.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.7% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,404 (1,217 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (22,211 fully vaccinated) -32.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#3. Morgan County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients) 33.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,169 (730 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (17,751 fully vaccinated) -18.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#2. Lawrence County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 75% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,435 (225 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (6,292 fully vaccinated) -38.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#1. Union County, IL