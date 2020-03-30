Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic with a a free Doritos® Locos Taco.

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. announced in a letter to fans that this Tuesday, March 31, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, no purchase necessary, from the comfort of their own cars at participating locations and while supplies last.