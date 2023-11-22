PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A Louisiana couple celebrated another milestone just two months following the birth of their “miracle baby.”

Shunte and Korey Harrison, of Pineville, walked across the commencement stage on Saturday and graduated from Southern New Hampshire University.

Korey earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration, and Shunte earned her Associate of Science in criminal justice.

The couple prevailed through some hard times while earning their degrees — including natural disasters, illnesses and deaths in the family.

They also struggled with infertility issues and went through an IVF treatment. It was all worth it when the couple got to celebrate the birth of their first child, Kyler.

Shunte became a new mom on her conferral date, September 1.

“It was two blessings in one,” she said in an interview with the university.

The couple dedicates their academic achievements to their son.

“He’s a blessing and he brought blessings with him,” she said. “I want him to be very proud and know that his parents did this for him.”

As a first-generation college graduate, Shunte intends to use her criminal justice degree to help prevent underprivileged youth from getting incarcerated.

Korey started his degree pursuit in 2005 but took a step back from college because of some personal issues and distractions.

Seeing his wife work towards her degree motivated him to enroll back in school.

“You’re like superwoman,” Korey said to his wife during the interview. “I can’t imagine doing this without you.”