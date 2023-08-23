WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced the results of their coordinated COVID-19 fraud enforcement action Wednesday.

According to a DOJ news release, 718 enforcement actions included federal charges against 371 defendants related to $836 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud.

“This latest action, involving over 300 defendants and over $830 million in alleged COVID-19 fraud, should send a clear message: the COVID-19 public health emergency may have ended, but the Justice Department’s work to identify and prosecute those who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

Acting Director of COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Michael C. Galdo, said this enforcement took place from May through July 2023. It included more than 50 U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Strike Forces, the Justice Department’s Criminal and Civil Divisions, and more than a dozen law enforcement and Office of Inspector General partners.

“This announcement is not a victory lap,” he said. We know from our investigative partners that identifying those who committed pandemic relief fraud and recovering stolen funds is difficult work. But the Justice Department, including our strike forces, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and the Criminal and Civil Divisions, is committed to using our criminal, civil, and forfeiture tools to hold these fraudsters accountable.”

Galdo said 63 of the defendants had alleged connections to violent crime, and included gang members who used pandemic funding for a murder for hire.

According to Garland, the DOJ has now seized more than $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds and charged more than 3,000 defendants.

The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force was established in 2021 to use the resources of the DOJ in partnership with agencies across the government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.