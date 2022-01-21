Crews respond to train derailment in Springfield

(UPDATE) Springfield Fire officials said this incident involved both a freight and an Amtrak train. No one aboard the Amtrak train was hurt.

Officials stated the freight train derailed around 8 Friday morning. That train was mostly empty. There was one train car that had a vehicle inside but it stayed upright.

Amtrak was alerted about the derailment. They were able to slow down the train in order to avoid derailing. They did hit some debris from the original derailment.

Officials stated the track was damaged and part of it was missing, but they think it happened during the derailment. They are working on getting everything cleaned up. There is no word on when that will be complete.

The fire chief said there were a couple situations avoided in this incident. There were no chemicals or other hazardous material that could have spilled during the derailment and Amtrak took proper precautions to avoid their cars going off the track.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire and other first responder crews are on the scene of a train derailment.

In a Facebook post, firefighters said there were six train cars on their side in the 700 block of Lawndale Road. Firefighters reported there were 61 passengers on the train. There are no injuries reported at this time.

Officials said to avoid the area around Scheels and MacArthur Avenue south of Wabash Avenue.

This is a developing story.