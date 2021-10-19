Deal reached for vaccine mandate for state employees in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker reached an agreement with labor unions to set a vaccine mandate deadline for certain state employees.

Governor Pritzker says certain state employees have until October 26 to become fully vaccinated. The new deadline only applies to workers for the Department of Corrections, the Department of Juvenile Justice, veterans affairs, human services along with the Illinois Nurses Association and the Illinois Trade Unions.

Other state workers had to be fully vaccinated by October 4. If workers did not get vaccinated by October 26, the could face disciplinary action including termination.