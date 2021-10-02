Death of state trooper on Dan Ryan Expressway ruled suicide

CHICAGO — The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found shot inside his vehicle on the Dan Ryan Friday has been ruled a suicide.

State police identified the trooper as District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason.

Police responded to the area of 43rd Street and the Dan Ryan around 1:45 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

Mason was found inside his vehicle with a single gunshot wound, state police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Mason was 36-years-old and an 11 year veteran of the state police.

Saturday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s report listed Mason’s cause of death to be gunshot wound to head and ruled his death a suicide.