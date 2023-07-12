OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two boys died after getting swept into the current at a dam in Oklahoma Monday.

According to Oklahoma City Fire Captain Scott Douglas, four boys were celebrating a birthday at Lake Overholser, when two decided to go swimming.

One boy lost his shoe, and when the others tried to help him get it back, they got swept up in the current.

“It’s just a very tragic event. We hate that it happened,” said Oklahoma City Fire Captain Scott Douglas. “Some boys just trying to have fun, do some fishing for a birthday and it had a tragic ending.”

When the fire department got to the scene, it was around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

“We saw two boys who were standing on a concrete ledge,” said Douglas. “We quickly went to rescue those two boys and we got them to safety.”

Meanwhile, there was an all-out search for the remaining two boys, 10 and 11 years old. Crews scoured the water and searched from the sky for hours.

One boy’s body was recovered about 800 feet away from the dam around 8:15 p.m., Douglas said. The second victim was found after midnight about 2,800 feet away.

“We hate it for the families. They were on scene. They were just as you can imagine, just very upset about the situation,” said Douglas.

The boys’ identities were not immediately released by authorities.