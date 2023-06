You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen,

Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen,

But do you recall

The most famous Land of Lincoln reindeer ranch of all?

In this week’s Destination Illinois, we’ll take a visit to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul to meet some Alaskan reindeer here in the Midwest!

For more information, click here.