Destination Illinois: Whitey’s Ice Cream

When you think of hot summer days, you might also think of ice cream.

One ice cream store has been going strong for almost 90 years in the Quad Cities.

One of the most popular sweet treats in the world, especially during the hot summer months.

In the Quad Cities, when you mention ice cream, odds are you are going to hear about Whitey’s.

The ice cream chain has seen a lot of growth from its humble beginnings in 1933.

It started with a dairy worker named Chester Lindgren.

He did not like his first name and he had white-blonde hair, so he always went by “Whitey.”

That led to the birth of the ice cream shop, Whitey’s on the corner of 23rd Avenue and 16th Street in Moline.

From that one store to the now eight that await eager customers all around the Quad Cities, Vice President Annika Tunberg says not much has changed in the way ice cream is made at Whitey’s.

“We make ice cream like we like to eat it,” Tunberg said. “We don’t cut corners to save on cost, or whatever the case may be because we want it to be the best experience possible. The ice cream you ate back in the day is probably the same quality ice cream you’re going to get today. I think it just has that old timey, nostalgic feel to it, which they will remember coming to. It’s just always kind of going to have that same feel. They hear the malt machines going, and it’s reminiscent of times past.”

Tunberg believes besides the ice cream, there’s one specific reason people keep coming back.

“We always keep a clean store,” Tunberg said. “We’re always bright and cheerful. You’ll be greeted with a friendly smile. There are billions of combinations that you can put together. We will always be willing to help you make the right decision and find the flavor that works for you.”

Whitey’s Ice Cream has gotten its share of recognition over the years, including an award for “Best in the Midwest” from Midwest Living magazine.

Although lots of people enjoy Whitey’s in the summer, the ice cream shops are open all year long.

You can learn more about the history of the shop, by clicking here.