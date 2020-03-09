Detox tea maker to pay $1 million over social media influencer ads

NEW YORK (CBS) — Social media is filled with beauty and dieting products – but government regulators say one company made health claims that went too far.

Teami markets many of its teas and tea-infused beauty products as a way to help detox the body.

CEO Adi Halevy is featured in a number of Teami’s videos. She says in one: “All you have to do is drink tea. It’s super easy. You drink your Teami Skinny in the morning and that helps suppress cravings, boost metabolism, and raise your energy 100% naturally.”

The company has also paid several social media influencers to promote its products – including Jordin Sparks and rapper Cardi B.

But in a new complaint, the Federal Trade Commission accuses the company of misleading customers. The agency says Teami claimed ingredients in certain teas could not only aid in weight management, but also fight against cancerous cells and decrease migraines.

FTC commissioner Noah Phillips says, “We allege is Teami made health claims, claims that their products could cure everything from cancer to the common cold and that they didn’t have a good evidentiary basis to make those claims.”

Phillips says warning letters were sent to 10 influencers for not clearly displaying they were being paid by Teami.

“Where influencers fail, to clearly and conspicuously to talk about the fact that they are getting paid to put up the influence,” he says.

The agency says a social media post should include #ad or something similar so people know it’s an advertisement. – like this one from Kylie Jenner.

We asked Teami for a comment but did not receive any response.

The company will pay a $1 million fine after reaching a settlement with the government. The FTC says that money will be distributed to certain Teami customers.