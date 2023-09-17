IRVING, Texas. (WMBD) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. have come to an agreement to temporarily return Nexstar TV stations and cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.

The companies announced Sunday in a joint press statement:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”