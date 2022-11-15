ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices.

Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.

Here are what the new prices for the one-day, one-park tickets will look like:

Animal Kingdom: $109 – $159 (no increase)

Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179

EPCOT: $114 – $179

Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

The park noted that the most expensive ticket — the $189 one-day pass at Magic Kingdom —only applies during nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Tickets currently cost $159.

From then on, guests buying a one-day, one-park ticket will have their park reservations made for them automatically at purchase.

“We are also making planning easier with new one-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years,” said a Disney spokesperson.

The park paused the sale of select annual passes before Christmas. Sales for Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, and Pirate remain paused, though there will be an increase in prices once those sales resume, according to Disney World.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change)

The cost of adding a “park hopper” option to your ticket will also vary by date.

Disney also confirmed guests can cancel their dining reservation up to two hours before the reservation time, in response to some guests who thought the new feature was a glitch on Disney’s website.