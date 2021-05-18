Ditka, Bears teammates visit with Steve McMichael at ALS fundraiser

CHICAGO — Mike Ditka and former Bears teammates surrounded Steve “Mongo” McMichael with love Monday in Wrigleyville.

In addition to “Da Coach,” former Bears teammates, including Jim McMahon, Kevin Butler and Jimbo Covert were in attendance. Wrestler Ric Flair and Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull had some laughs with McMichael as well.

“I can’t imagine, even if he’s laughing and joking, what he’s going through,” Flair said.

Last month, McMichael revealed to Jarrett Payton his diagnosis of 36-month onset ALS.

“I’m not going to be out in the public anymore…you’re not going to see me out doing appearances, hell, I can’t even sign my name anymore, and everybody’s going to be speculating ‘Where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him?” McMichael told Payton. “I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure anymore.”

A GoFundMe was started to help with the cost of medical care. Additionally, Chicago-based company Obvious Shirts have made a Bears-themed “Team Mongo” t-shirt. All proceeds will go towards his fight against ALS.

You can also make a donation at teammongo76.com.