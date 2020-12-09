Doctor in Shiloh one of the many victims of the massive unemployment fraud in Illinois

SHILOH, Ill. (KTVI) – A retired doctor in Shiloh contacted FOX 2 after he couldn’t get through to the state of Illinois to complain about a false unemployment claim, but it turns out it’s a statewide problem that may involve as many as 214,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment payments.

Dr. John Schad first got a notice from state unemployment officials warning him of the fraud. The next thing he knew, it was affecting his own dental office.

A false claim was made for his office manager, even though she was never unemployed. The Illinois Department of Employment Security sent a letter saying that she would get $484 per week.

State officials said there has been an explosion of fraudulent cases since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

Schad said he’s tried to report his situation to the state but no one will call him back.