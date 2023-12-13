WASHINGTON (WMBD) — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) published two pieces of model legislation on Wednesday for states to consider to help address gun violence affecting communities nationwide.

According to a DOJ news release, the model legislation is drawn from commonsense gun safety statutes already on the books in many states.

The first model legislation would help states craft appropriate requirements to secure firearms from children, teens and others. The second would help states create requirements to report lost or stolen guns to law enforcement.

“Whether stolen from lawful gun owners or found by children and teens, unsecured firearms are responsible for thousands of injuries and deaths across our country each year,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “We cannot resign ourselves to losing our neighbors, our loved ones — even our children — to misuse of firearms that could have been kept safely out of reach. The model legislation announced today provides states with new tools to improve the safety of legally-owned firearms and reduce the tragic toll of gun violence in our communities.”

The DOJ stated that the data shows that secure storage laws help reduce unintentional shootings, and the timely reporting of lost and stolen guns helps law enforcement investigate leads and identify patterns that might indicate the involvement of illicit firearms traffickers.

Both of the model legislations have detailed commentary that can help states adapt their own version of these bills if they have not adopted a version already.