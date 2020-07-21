Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer require face masks at all stores

FILE – This Aug. 19, 2014 photo shows the Family Dollar store in Ridgeland, Miss. Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name. The company closed 84 Family Dollar stores in the fourth quarter, 37 more than originally planned. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Masks were made mandatory for shoppers at several major chains on Monday, but now, two retailers will no longer require masks at all of their stores.

Instead, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will “request” it.

Nearly two weeks ago, the retailers’ policies stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear face masks, but now they say they will require masks only if they are mandated by state or local rules.

The stores’ parent company hasn’t said why the change was made.

