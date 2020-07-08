Drama after Duckworth suggests Americans have a national dialogue about removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers

WASHINGTON, (WMBD) — Political talk show Tucker Carlson has attacked Sen. Tammy Duckworth on comments about removing founding fathers monuments during a Monologue Tuesday.
On July 5, CNN’s State of the Union Interview Duckworth suggested a national dialogue on removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
Tucker Carlson commented on the interview on July 6, calling Duckworth a “Silly and Unimpressive person,” and said Duckworth and Democrats like her hate America.
Sen. Duckworth, a Purple Heart recipient, responded to Carlson on Twitter:
Carlson commented on Sen. Duckworth’s response on his show the next day:
In the original CNN interview, Duckworth commented that there are more important things to be worried about now than removing monuments.
“Let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point, but right now we are in the middle of a global pandemic,” Duckworth said.
