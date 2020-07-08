Drama after Duckworth suggests Americans have a national dialogue about removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers

WASHINGTON, (WMBD) — Political talk show Tucker Carlson has attacked Sen. Tammy Duckworth on comments about removing founding fathers monuments during a Monologue Tuesday.

On July 5, CNN’s State of the Union Interview Duckworth suggested a national dialogue on removing monuments of slave-owning founding fathers including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Tucker Carlson commented on the interview on July 6, calling Duckworth a “Silly and Unimpressive person,” and said Duckworth and Democrats like her hate America.

Sen. Duckworth, a Purple Heart recipient, responded to Carlson on Twitter:

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

Carlson commented on Sen. Duckworth’s response on his show the next day:

We have every right to fight to preserve our nation, heritage and culture. When vandals like Tammy Duckworth and Ilhan Omar tell us that we’re not allowed to question their patriotism, as they scream about how horrible this country is, we have every right to laugh in their faces. pic.twitter.com/0xjVtUaG3P — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 8, 2020

In the original CNN interview, Duckworth commented that there are more important things to be worried about now than removing monuments.

“Let me just say that we should start off by having a national dialogue on it at some point, but right now we are in the middle of a global pandemic,” Duckworth said.

