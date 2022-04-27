SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is kicking off a new lineup of food and drink flavors as well as returning menu items that are available.

A new food item on the menu is the tomato pesto grilled cheese. This item is served hot and features roasted tomatoes, a nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin’s toasted authentic sourdough bread.

The other new food item is cornbread donuts and donut holes. These items feature a sweet and savory corn cake-based glaze.

Inspired by the Dunkin’ devotees “hacking” the menu to create their own version of cake batter flavor, Dunkin has added the new cake batter signature latte to the menu. The iced latte combines espresso, cake batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle and rainbow sprinkles.

Another new drink item is the mango pineapple Dunkin’ refresher which features mango and pineapple fruit flavors, combined with green tea, coconut milk or lemonade.

“We want our guests to get more out of every day with Dunkin’ in each hand,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “We absolutely love the pairing of our new Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher with the delicious Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, and the ability to enjoy a pick-me-up from Dunkin’ at any time of day. The flavors are as bold and bright as the days ahead!”

Dunkin has returning items as well like butter pecan iced coffee and sunrise batch iced coffee.

