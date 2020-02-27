1  of  2
Breaking News
Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020 Four-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide, woman arrested for first-degree murder

Dunkin’ Donuts adds Snackin’ Bacon to the menu

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2020 Q1 W2 March Product (Library Perspective) Image: Snacking Bacon, in branded packaging
(image + shadow + white background)

(WIAT) – Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ Donuts press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for customers to enjoy the snack while on the go. The new snack is available right now at participating stores across the country and nationwide next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories