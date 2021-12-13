Dunlap man fatally struck by racing vehicle in California, officials say

LOS ANGELES (WMBD) — A University of Southern California (USC) student from Dunlap is dead after being hit by a speeding car while crossing a street in Los Angeles, CA. according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

Police said the victim is 21-year-old Arian Rahbar. It happened near the University of Southern California campus.

He was struck at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday by one of two cars that were said to be racing.

The drivers of both cars stopped and stayed on the scene. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have taken both drivers into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.