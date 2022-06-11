DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials in DuPage County are investigating a case of monkeypox.

The DuPage County Health Department issued a statement Saturday they are investigating a “probable” infection in an adult male who had traveled to a country that has also reported monkeypox cases recently.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to confirm the test, but Illinois health officials consider it “a probable monkeypox infection.”

“DCHD and IDPH are working closely with the CDC, the patient, and the patient’s health care providers to identify individuals with whom the patient may have been in contact while they were infectious,” the statement said.

Health officials said the case remains isolated and there is no indication there is a “great risk of extensive local spread.”

Earlier this month, health officials reported two probable cases of monkeypox in Chicago.

Both were in close contact of each other. The first case had recently traveled to Europe.