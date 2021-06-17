Earthquake reported in western Indiana, felt in parts of Illinois

The National Weather Service said if residents thought they felt an earthquake in western Indiana, they would be correct.

If you thought you felt an earthquake in western Indiana, you thought right. Occurred around 320 pm, near Montezuma in Parke Co. 3.8 on the Richter scale. #INwx #indy — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 17, 2021

According to NWS, an earthquake occurred around 3:20 p.m., near Montezuma in Parke County. The earthquake measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

Some Chicagoans on social media shared that they felt the effects of the ripple.

The U.S. geological survey’s shake map shows several reports of feeling the earthquake in eastern Illinois. There were also two reports in Central Illinois — one in East Peoria and another in Bloomington-Normal.

No major damage has been reported.