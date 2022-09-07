UPDATE: One person was killed in a late-Tuesday crash on Interstate 80, according to an Iowa State Police report.

The crash happened at 9:02 p.m. on I-80 West at Mile Marker 291, the report says.

A 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer of Wellman, Iowa, was headed west on I-80 at Mile Marker 291. A passenger car was stopped on the inside shoulder when a person who has not been identified left the vehicle and walked into the path of the truck, suffering fatal injuries, the report says.

Dallmeyer was not injured, the report says. The fatally injured person, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was transported to Genesis Medical Center – West Campus.

The crash remains under investigation by Iowa State Patrol.

EARLIER: Emergency crews from various agencies responded to a crash shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80, which was closed westbound at Northwest Boulevard. Multiple emergency vehicles were visible in the area.

No details were available about the crash early Wednesday. Local 4 News will stay in touch with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.