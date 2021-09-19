Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — FBI Denver confirmed Sunday that remains found in Wyoming fit the description of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito. The body was found in Teton Park.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle Petito,” FBI spokesman Charles Jones said. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery.”

Jones said the cause of death was yet to be determined.

Shortly after the FBI update, Petito’s father tweeted an image of her with wings.

Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man that authorities consider a person of interest in her disappearance, around some camping sites located on the park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of a law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin posted a tweet with a statement from the Laundrie family attorney Sunday evening.

New statement from Laundrie family attorney:

The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, more than 50 law enforcement officers started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast for Laundrie.

The search for him resumed at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds.

Laundrie and Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in a statement.

Laundrie’s family members told investigators that the last time they saw him was on Tuesday when they believe he went to the wildlife reserve in the Sarasota area.

Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.

The couple’s trek in the Fort Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

NewsNation spoke with Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, about where the case stands now.