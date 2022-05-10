ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Authorities are responding to a Romeoville bank after a man armed with a firearm entered earlier Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch, located at 275 S. Weber.

The FBI is responding as officers continue to post outside the bank.

At around 5 p.m., Romeoville officials said there are no additional people inside the bank and a male is inside armed with a firearm.

“The suspect is communicating with police who are on scene with a social worker and negotiator present. This is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point,” officials said.

As SkyCam9 arrived at the scene, at least four to five people were seen leaving the bank, including one person running in the parking lot.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area of Weber Road between Airport and Taylor Road.

WGN News has a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.