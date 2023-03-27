DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two fires over the weekend and during one of them, firefighters saved two people from falling two stories to the ground.

The rescues happened at an eight-unit apartment building located at 1228 Garden Drive. The Danville Fire Department arrived at 4:46 a.m. on Sunday to find heavy smoke coming from the building, with most of the estimated 18-20 occupants safe outside. However, Danville Police officers on the scene advised that multiple people were hanging from second story windows.

One of the occupants was hanging from the window after lowering some of her children down to officers on the ground. She ended up falling from the window but was caught by Firefighter Matt Goodner, the first firefighter to arrive. Goodner also assisted in the second rescue, moving a ladder to the opposite side of the building to rescue another occupant with Lieutenant Jason Hotsinpiller.

Firefighters found the blaze inside a first-floor apartment and deployed a hose line to extinguish the flames. They believe the fire started on the unit’s stove and spread to the kitchen and living room, but the cause remains under investigation.

No one was seriously hurt, but three cats were confirmed dead in the fire. Damage to the building is estimated to cost $25,000 with an additional $10,000 in apartment contents being destroyed. The Red Cross was notified to assist affected families.

The other fire happened earlier in the weekend on Saturday. Just before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to Bunge Milling, 321 East North Street, and found an exterior grain dust collector on fire. They were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to the building.

Damage to the business is estimated to cost $75,000, but no one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.