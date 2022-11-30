Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died at the age of 79, the band announced Wednesday.

McVie, a keyboardist, joined the band in 1970.

She’s credited with writing many songs for the band, with five appearing on arguably their best album— 1977’s “Rumours.”

No cause of death is available at this time.

Fleetwood Mac broke the news on their official Facebook page.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be very missed,” the band wrote.

This story will be updated.