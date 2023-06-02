MIAMI, Fla. (WMBD) — A Florida man was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison on Thursday for conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to harbor aliens and induce them to remain in the United States.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore. who presides at the federal courthouse in Miami, ordered Batyr Myatiev to pay $6,869,870 in restitution to the government.

According to court records, Myatiev owned and operated several Key West labor staffing companies between 2010 and October 2020 that helped non-resident aliens find jobs in hotels, bars, and restaurants operating in Key West and elsewhere who were not authorized to work in the United States.

He encouraged workers to enter the country illegally and induced them to remain her in violation of immigration laws. His companies paid alien workers without withholding federal income and employment taxes from their wages and did not report said wages to the IRS.

When he finishes his 32-month sentence, Myatiev will spend three years on supervised release, the federal version of probation.