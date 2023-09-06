PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Orlando, Fla., woman was sentenced Wednesday to 16 1/2 years in federal prison for conspiring with others to steal people’s identities, obtain their credit cards, and use those stolen credit cards to obtain pre-paid debit cards.

Jasmine Bradley, 38, appeared before U.S. District Judge James Shadid during a hearing in which the judge handed down sentences on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The judge also ordered her to pay $214,611 in restitution.

The scheme began in April 2018 and lasted through June 2019. Bradley was charged in Peoria’s federal court a year later.

When she pleaded guilty in February, Bradley admitted the money she obtained was used by her and others. Federal prosecutors have identified at least 11 victims, including a Galesburg woman.

When she finishes her 198-month prison sentence, Bradley will serve three years of supervised release, the federal version of parole.