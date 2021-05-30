FOID card fix would require fingerprints

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new proposal that would require gun owners to submit finger prints to ISP in order to get a FOID card passed out of the House of Representatives.

Under this proposal, finger prints would be necessary to receive or renew a FOID card.

Once finger prints are submitted, and a background check is completed, then a FOID card would be issued. The Illinois state police were neutral on this legislation, despite calling for action on the FOID card by the legislature. Republicans, however, disagreed with legislation, arguing that owning a gun is a constitutional right, and the bill only makes it more difficult for law abiding citizens.

“We are making our own citizens second class citizens in their own state,” Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) said.



“This is something we can do, and must do right here right now today,” Rep. Denyse Stoneback (D-Skokie) said.” It’s been more than two years since the aurora shooting, and the public has been waiting for the Illinois legislature to act.”

The bill passed 60-52 – barely enough to make it through the house. There is another fix the FOID bill moving through the senate, as well.

That bill would give cardholders the option to submit fingerprints in exchange for an automatic renewal process – speeding up the process for the ISP.