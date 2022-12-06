(The Hill) — George Clooney says he’s not placing any bets for or against Trump 2024 after being “dead wrong” about the former president’s odds in 2016.

“I have no idea,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star said when ITK asked him about the likelihood of the 45th president winning the White House again. Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid last month.

“You can’t ask me,” Clooney, 61, said.

“I was dead wrong about his first chances of winning. So I’m not allowed to talk about it anymore,” the Academy Award winner said Sunday in Washington, where he was one of this year’s five Kennedy Center Honors recipients.

Clooney had declared in 2016, “There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump.”

“Fear is not going to drive our country. We’re not afraid of Muslims, or immigrants or women,” Clooney, one of Hollywood’s highest-profile Democratic donors, said at the time. “We’re not going to be afraid of anything.”

Clooney, who supported Joe Biden’s 2020 White House bid and hosted a fundraiser for his campaign with former President Barack Obama, praised the commander in chief.

“I love him,” Clooney said when asked by a reporter to rate the job Biden’s doing.

“He’s a kind man with great intentions, and he’s passed some incredible legislation, which kind of gets overlooked,” Clooney said.

“They’re not very good at bragging about it,” Clooney said of the Biden administration. “And so he’s done a really good job, and I’m very proud to be a supporter.”

The actor and activist, gripping the hand of his wife, attorney Amal Clooney, batted away any suggestion that he might one day seek political office himself.

“We have a really nice life,” Clooney said, as his grinning spouse repeatedly shook her head in mock horror.