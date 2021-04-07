Get money toward your student loans when you buy a home in Illinois

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority is encouraging people to buy homes by paying off their student loans.

The Post-Dispatch reported it’s all part of the Smart Buy program which launched in December. The program will pay off up to $40,000 dollars in student loans or a loan amount equal to 15 percent of the home purchase price, whichever is lower.

It will also provide a $5,000 loan toward a down payment or closing costs. The money is expected to serve up to 1,000 homebuyers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News