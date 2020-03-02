Breaking News
4th person in Illinois tests positive for coronavirus

Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) You may have noticed that daylight is sticking around a little longer these days.

That’s because on Sunday March 8, 2020, at 2 a.m., we move our clocks forward by 1 hour to 3 a.m. local daylight time. Our smartphones will update automatically.

And yes that means we will lose an hour of sleep but we gain an hour of daylight in the morning and gain an hour of sleep time at night.

“Daylight Saving Time” is dictated by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the period for “Daylight Saving Time” by four or five weeks annually, depending on the calendar.

It changed the beginning of DST from the first Sunday of April to the second Sunday of March.

Authorities say its also a good day to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

caffeine awareness month

Thumbnail for the video titled "caffeine awareness month"

Murray Baker lane closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murray Baker lane closures"

People Enjoying Warmer WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "People Enjoying Warmer WX"

Spring Home Show 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Home Show 2020"

Local community center ends February with Black History Month tribute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local community center ends February with Black History Month tribute"

Local couple decides to take the ultimate leap on Leap Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local couple decides to take the ultimate leap on Leap Day"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News