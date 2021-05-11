Get the shot, get Cardinals tickets – Busch Stadium to host vaccination event

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are partnering with the city to host a vaccination event at Busch Stadium this week.

Each person who receives a vaccine at the event will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game.

The event runs Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Free parking will be available in the Starr Lot on the southwest side of the stadium, directly across the street from Gate 2.

Individuals are being asked to register in advance for the event.