CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 14-5.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games. Goldschmidt smacked a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth against Marcus Stroman (2-5) when he lined a tiebreaking solo shot to right field for his first homer. He and Nootbaar also hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth against Frank Schwindel. Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth.