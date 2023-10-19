(The Hill) – Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) revealed she has received death threats after reversing her support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the second Speaker ballot Wednesday.

Miller-Meeks said she received “credible death threats” and a “barrage of threatening calls,” according to a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

She said her office is “cooperating fully” and the proper authorities have been notified.

Miller-Meeks was one of four Republicans to switch their support Wednesday after voting for Jordan on the first ballot.

“One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully,” she said. “I did not stand for bullies before I voted for Chairwoman Granger and when I voted for Speaker designee Jordan, and I will not bend to bullies now.”

Miller-Meeks instead voted for Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), claiming the Texas Republican has demonstrated “great leadership” as chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee.

The Iowa Republican said it was “abundantly clear” early into Wednesday’s roll call vote that Jordan did not secure the 217 votes needed to take the gavel.

“Given the concerns I had before any vote and the ability of the Speaker designaee to unify the conference, I voted in support of Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger to serve as Speaker of the House,” Miller-Meeks said.

“I understand that voting against Rep. Jordan is not popular at this time,” she added. “I respected Jim enough to vote for him [on Tuesday], knowing he did not have the votes to be elected. We have had numerous calls to all our offices, and many have urged that I support Jim Jordan and many others urged me to look for a conservative consensus candidate.”

Miller-Meeks said she thinks the GOP party “needs a consensus candidate” to allow the House to work on appropriations, support to Israel and to “stop the insane policies of the Biden administration.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) also confirmed his wife received anonymous texts and calls in the days leading up to the Speaker vote that urged her to tell Bacon to vote for Jordan, whom he continues to oppose.

Jordan commented on the reported threats later Wednesday, writing on X, “No American should accost another for their beliefs. We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together. Stop. It’s abhorrent.”

A total of six Republicans reversed their votes on Jordan during the second vote, with four, including Miller-Meeks, who chose not to vote for the Speaker-designate on the second ballot after voting for him on the first.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.), who voted for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the first ballot, and Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind), who voted for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), both flipped to support Jordan during the second round.

Jordan received 199 votes for Speaker with 22 Republicans siding against him, falling short of the 217 votes needed to win the Speakership.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) received 212 votes and other candidates received the remaining 22 votes.

The House has remained at a standstill for the past 15 days since McCarthy was ousted, with many lawmakers pushing to expand the power of Speaker Pro Tem Patrick McHenry to allow some functions of the House to resume.

The next vote for Speaker will be held Thursday as Jordan works to flip holdouts.