FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Floyd County officials declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday due to significant rainfall and flooding, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Gov. Beshear says official state assistance has not been requested, but the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management is helping on the ground.

“Team Kentucky is committed to helping the people of Floyd County during this time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those living there,” Gov. Beshear said on Twitter.

