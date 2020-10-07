Gov. Pritzker talks criminal justice reform, intends to ban no-knock warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — During Wednesday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Governor JB Prizker was asked about the next steps regarding his plan for criminal justice reform.

The governor confirmed that he intends to ban no-knock warrants executed by police officers. He said that although he wishes it was something he could do sooner, he is optimistic that it will be passed in November’s veto sessions.

See his full quote below:

As you know, I have put forward the basic principles of a criminal justice reform package and I hope that we will be taking this up in the veto session. It’s something that I’ve worked hard with the Black Caucus on. It’s something that is necessary. It’s something I wish we had in place now, but November seems like we can get it done. I’m hopeful.” Gov. JB Pritzker

MORE HEADLINES:

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected